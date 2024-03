How an Appeals Court Ruled on an Aspiring Class-Action Lawsuit Against Binance

The Daily Beast

It is true that commercial flights are safer now than at any point in history. It's also true that despite this, there's usually incidents happening pretty frequently (check out VASAviation on YouTube, for example). And it's especially true that United Airlines just had a pretty unfortunate week, with seven different flights having to divert or get stuck. This includes a flight last week when an engine suffered a compressor stall (a United spokesperson sent me a statement saying the engine sucked in bubble wrap), another flight where a tire fell off a plane on departure and a third where a plane skidded off the runway , apparently because it tried make a turn faster than usual while the runway was slick. I'm not sure the extent to which this is an artifact of people just paying more attention (there are a lot of flights every day) vs. United just having a spectacularly poor week . Also worth noting: None of these incidents were fatal.