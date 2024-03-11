Coinbase Accuses U.S. SEC of Breaking the Law in Rejecting Crypto Rulemaking

The SEC has spent a considerable time in court on crypto matters, and its record of judgements is – so far – a mixed bag. It lost badly in disputes with Ripple and Grayscale (leading to the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds), but it's prevailed in others, including a recent ruling in an insider-trading case tied to a former Coinbase employee. In that case, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington decided the crypto assets in that matter were unregistered securities.