Terra's Do Kwon Wins Extradition Appeal in Montenegro

Kwon is facing fraud charges in the U.S. around his role in Terra's collapse.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconMar 5, 2024 at 12:52 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 5, 2024 at 12:54 p.m. UTC
Terra co-founders Daniel Shin and Do Kwon (Terraform Labs)

Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, may not be extradited to the U.S. after a Montenegro court overturned a previous extradition ruling.

Kwon had appealed against his extradition request to the U.S., where he faces fraud charges related to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem.

Terra collapsed in mid-2022, leading to billions of dollars of investor funds being wiped out. Kwon fled to Montenegro after Terra’s failure and has been held in the country ever since.

The U.S. government asked for Kwon's extradition to face charges and go on trial for his role in Terra's implosion.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


