Wall Street Journal Accused of Defamation Over 2023 Tether-Bitfinex Article

Asked about the lawsuit, a Wall Street Journal spokesperson said: "More than nine months after the article was published, counsel for Mr. Harborne and AML Global contacted us to dispute the five paragraphs that included reporting about them. Following our review, we removed this section from the article and appended an Editor's Note in accordance with our editorial standards. The lawsuit they filed against Dow Jones is itself replete with inaccuracies and distortions. We take our journalistic responsibilities seriously, and we intend to mount a robust legal defense."