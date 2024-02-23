Looking at Kraken's Motion to Dismiss an SEC Lawsuit

The Coinbase case is in the Southern District of New York, Binance.US is in the District of Washington and Kraken is in the Northern District of California. Another company, going by the name Legit.Exchange, just filed suit against the SEC in the Northern District of Texas. The chances of four different district judges in four different districts finding a consensus is a bit slim. Assuming the parties involved appeal whatever rulings come out, we're also looking at a few appeals courts that will weigh in.