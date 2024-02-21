Hong Kong Doubles Down on Stablecoin, OTC Rules Promise
Public consultations on stablecoins and over-the-counter trading are already in progress.
- Hong Kong's government is looking to usher in bills for stablecoin issuers and virtual asset over-the-counter services.
- In the past few months, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau has initiated two consultations related to the sector.
Hong Kong's government reiterated that it will proceed with putting in place legislation for stablecoins and virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) services, an official said on Wednesday.
The statement follows December's introduction of a public consultation on the regulation of stablecoin issuers by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Stablecoins are crypto tokens whose value is tied to another asset, such as gold or, frequently, the U.S. dollar. Earlier this month, the FSTB also initiated a consultation on proposals for a licensing regime for providers of OTC trading services.
"Subject to the consultation outcomes and progress of the preparatory work, the Government will submit bills on the above licensing regimes to the Legislative Council as soon as practicable," Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui said in a written reply to a question about regulating crypto trading.
The city, a special administrative region of China, is in line with the many jurisdictions around the world looking to sharpen their approach to the industry. It recently issued guidance for firms offering crypto custodial services and is exploring whether to approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to recent reports.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.