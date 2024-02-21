Crypto Super PAC Fairshake Raises $4.9M From Winklevoss Twins: Report
Overall, Fairshake has raised more than $85 million to support leaders who endorse crypto and blockchain.
Fairshake, a Super political action committee (PAC) that is backing crypto-friendly candidates, has now received funding of a total of $4.9 million from billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, Bloomberg reported, citing the latest federal filings.
The Winklevoss twins, who are co-founders of crypto exchange Gemini and heavyweight bitcoin (BTC) investors, were initial investors in Fairshake, revealed in the first announcement on Dec. 18, 2023. The Winklevoss' join a list of high-profile crypto investors backing the Super PAC, such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), ARK Invest, as well as crypto companies like Circle, Ripple, Coinbase (COIN) and more.
Overall, Fairshake has raised more than $85 million to support leaders who endorse crypto and blockchain, according to OpenSecrets.org. It has also spent millions opposing California Senate Candidate Katie Porter.
Super PACs are prohibited from sending money directly to political candidates and Fairshake has emerged as one of the most prominent campaign finance forces supporting crypto.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.