Virginia Proposes a Mere $17,192 a Year for New Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission

Virginia's Subcommittee on General Government proposed allocating a humble $17,192 a year to the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission, according to its report on Sunday.
The U.S. states proposed funds will be allocated both in 2025 and 2026 and are slightly less than what is being set aside for the Artificial Intelligence Commission, which is getting $22,048 a year over the same period. However, the Virginia Autism Advisory Council will receive only $12,090 yearly over the two years.
Virginia recently established the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission in the legislative branch of the state department, according to a 2024 session report. The commission will have 15 members who will study and make recommendations for the blockchain technology that runs cryptocurrencies and the digital assets themselves.
