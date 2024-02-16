Craig Wright Trial Includes Ninja Anecdote Cited as Proof He's Bitcoin Creator Satoshi

The week ended creatively. Wright's sister Danielle DeMorgan took to the witness stand on Friday to recount a blog post that she wrote that stated when she heard the name Satoshi, a Japanese name, she knew that was Wright. In the blog, DeMorgan recounted the time she saw Wright in the park dressed as a ninja when he was 18 or 19 – a tale she says explains why she connected the dots. She added that she once saw Wright around 2007 or 2008 in a room full of computers and he explained he was working on something important.