Fed Chair Powell Told House Democrats U.S. Needs Stablecoin Bill: Politico
Powell also said a CBDC would need Congress' approval before the Federal Reserve will act.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told House Democrats that the U.S. needs a legislative framework for stablecoins, Politico reported.
In his closed-door meeting on Tuesday with Democrats from the House Financial Services Committee, he's reported to have said that he's glad that negotiations are "close" on stablecoin legislation, according to Politico, citing a person who was there.
He also said Congress' approval would be required for any central bank digital currency before the Fed will move on it.
"If we’re going to have a CBDC, Congress needs to authorize it," he said, according to the report. "We aren’t advocates, but we haven’t made a decision to recommend a CBDC to Congress."
Those comments are in line with what he and other Fed officials have previously said publicly.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.