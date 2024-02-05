South Korean Regulator to Discuss Spot Bitcoin ETF With U.S. SEC: Report
In December it was reported that Financial Supervisory Service head Lee Bok-hyun was planning on meeting U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler for the first time to discuss crypto regulation.
Lee Bok-hyun, the head of South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), said he is planning on maintaining talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and an area of focus will be spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Hankyung reported on Monday.
"I met with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler (this year) and there are areas where we will focus on issues such as virtual asset issues and bitcoin spot ETF," Lee told reporters.
In December it was reported that Lee was planning on meeting with Gensler for the first time to discuss crypto regulation. The January meeting was designed to coordinate schedules and strengthen "cooperation between the two agencies,” the FSS said at the time.
The U.S. recently approved spot bitcoin ETFs for the first time after a decade of attempts from the financial sector. Regulators around the world are questioning whether they should do the same.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.