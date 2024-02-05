Former Terraform Labs CFO Han Chang-joon Extradited to South Korea by Montenegro
Han Chang-joon was charged with carrying falsified travel documents alongside Terra co-founder Do Kwon last year.
Han Chang-joon, the former CFO of Terraform Labs, has been extradited to South Korea by Montenegrin authorities, an official notice from Monday shows.
Han was arrested with Terra co-founder Do Kwon in March 2023 while trying to travel with falsified documents. The two were sentenced to four months in prison by a Montenegro court a few months later.
The two have remained in custody while the country determined where to extradite them. Both the U.S. and South Korea have asked for Kwon to be transferred to their respective jurisdictions to face criminal charges over the collapse of the multibillion-dollar crypto enterprise Terraform Labs in May 2022.
Han was "handed over" to South Korean authorities "for the purpose of conducting criminal proceedings for several criminal offenses related to fraud in financial investment services, investments and the capital market, for which a life sentence is threatened prison in South Korea," according to a Montenegrin police announcement.
Local counsel for Kwon told DL News Monday that a decision on his extradition is still pending. In January, Kwon appealed a decision by a local court to approve his extradition to either the U.S. or South Korea.
CoinDesk has reached out to Kwon and Han's counsel for further comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.