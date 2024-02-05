Donald Trump Calls CBDCs and Artificial Intelligence 'Dangerous'
The Republican front-runner also said that AI-powered deepfakes were a "tremendous problem."
Former president and Republican front-runner Donald Trump called artificial intelligence (AI) "dangerous and scary" in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, highlighting the power of deepfakes to do anything from create false product endorsements to change the tide of war.
“I saw somebody ripping me off the other day where they had me making a speech about their product. I said I’ll never endorse that product. You can’t even tell the difference. It looks like I’m actually endorsing it,” he said. “You can get that into wars and other things.”
“Something has to be done about this, and it has to be done fast,” he continued,” saying AI was “maybe the most dangerous thing out there of anything because there is no real solution.”
During the interview, Trump continued his attacks on CBDCs, calling them a “very dangerous thing.”
Trump also said during the interview that he would not replace Jay Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve, calling him “political.”
“It looks to me like he’s trying to lower interest rates for the sake of maybe getting people elected,” Trump said.
