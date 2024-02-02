India CBDC Insider Reveals Current Stance of Country's Central Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is now looking into technology solutions to solve privacy concerns posed by a digital rupee, the official said. While the bank is maintaining a careful stance on crypto, the person said, it wouldn't plan to object if the government decided to reduce a controversial tax that has stifled the crypto industry. The RBI isn’t mandated with legislating taxes, so that decision falls out of its purview. However, the central bank has stepped beyond its role before to try to ban crypto, so its apparent willingness to stand back on this topic may be noteworthy.