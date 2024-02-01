Binance Is Facing Regulatory Headwinds as It Tries to Re-Enter UK Market: Bloomberg
The largest crypto exchange in the world stopped offering its services to U.K. customers in October after it failed to comply with a rule change made by regulators last year.
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is facing challenges as it attempts to re-enter the U.K. market after it suspended services in the country in October, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority last year changed its crypto promotion rules, which require crypto firms to be registered with the FCA to be able to approve marketing campaigns, or to be approved by an authorized third party. Binance had attempted to partner with Rebuildingsociety.com in order to comply with the new rule, but the FCA blocked the partnership.
In an effort to find a new partner, at least three firms who have been contacted by Binance to approve its marketing services have declined the offer after the FCA expressed concerns about the firms potentially working with Binance, according to the people that spoke with Bloomberg.
A spokesperson for the exchange told Bloomberg that it is inaccurate to say that Binance has been rejected by approvers in the U.K. and that it is confident that it will have a "positive update soon."
CORRECTION (Feb. 1, 17:23 UTC): Removes stray "21" from final paragraph.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.