Bitcoin
$42,878.57-1.58%
Ethereum
$2,296.94-1.70%
Binance Coin
$300.99-1.52%
Solana
$97.00-4.80%
XRP
$0.50492977-1.40%
Cardano
$0.49493052-4.19%
Avalanche
$33.55-5.03%
Dogecoin
$0.07994890+0.04%
Tron
$0.11541892+2.17%
Chainlink
$16.82+8.05%
Polkadot
$6.79-0.70%
Polygon
$0.80795333-0.30%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Policy

Binance Is Facing Regulatory Headwinds as It Tries to Re-Enter UK Market: Bloomberg

The largest crypto exchange in the world stopped offering its services to U.K. customers in October after it failed to comply with a rule change made by regulators last year.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconFeb 1, 2024 at 5:05 p.m. UTC
Updated Feb 1, 2024 at 5:24 p.m. UTC
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is facing challenges as it attempts to re-enter the U.K. market after it suspended services in the country in October, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (Unsplash)

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is facing challenges as it attempts to re-enter the U.K. market after it suspended services in the country in October, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is facing challenges as it attempts to re-enter the U.K. market after it suspended services in the country in October, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority last year changed its crypto promotion rules, which require crypto firms to be registered with the FCA to be able to approve marketing campaigns, or to be approved by an authorized third party. Binance had attempted to partner with Rebuildingsociety.com in order to comply with the new rule, but the FCA blocked the partnership.

In an effort to find a new partner, at least three firms who have been contacted by Binance to approve its marketing services have declined the offer after the FCA expressed concerns about the firms potentially working with Binance, according to the people that spoke with Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for the exchange told Bloomberg that it is inaccurate to say that Binance has been rejected by approvers in the U.K. and that it is confident that it will have a "positive update soon."

CORRECTION (Feb. 1, 17:23 UTC): Removes stray "21" from final paragraph.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk, currently covering the criminal trial of infamous crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Helene is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BinanceRegulationUK