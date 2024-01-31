UK Police Seize Nearly $1.8B of Bitcoin From Investment Fraud in China: FT
A London court heard of the seizure Tuesday as part of the trial of Jian Wen, who is accused of laundering bitcoin on behalf of her former employer, Yadi Zhang, FT reported.
Police in the U.K. have seized 1.4 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) worth of bitcoin (BTC) from an investment fraud operation in China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
A London court heard of the seizure Tuesday as part of the ongoing trial of Jian Wen, who is accused of laundering bitcoin on behalf of her former employer, Yadi Zhang, whose real name is Zhimin Qian.
U.K. police seized four devices in 2018 that contained more than 61,000 BTC, worth 1.4 billion pounds by the time they were all recovered in July 2021, FT reported.
Zhang stole roughly 5 billion pounds from more than 128,000 investors, which she then converted into bitcoin. She has since fled and is currently on the run, Southwark Crown Court in London heard.
Wen, who has pleaded not guilty, is on trial for knowingly helping to convert some of Zhang's bitcoin into cash, property, jewelry, and other luxury items.
She also tried to buy a London property for 12.5 million pounds in 2018, but the law firm handling the purchase could not verify the bitcoin's source.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.