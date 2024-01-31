Bitcoin
Policy

FTX Expects to Fully Repay Customers but Won't Restart Defunct Crypto Exchange

Its FTT token surged about 11% after the news.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconJan 31, 2024 at 4:20 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 31, 2024 at 4:23 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange that was run by Sam Bankman-Fried, said it expects to fully repay its customers, according to a court hearing.

The defunct exchange has also abandoned its efforts to re-start the platform due to a lack of buyers, Reuters reported, citing lawyers.

The native token of the exchange, FTT, surged more than 11% on Wednesday in the aftermath of the news.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty last year of pilfering customers' money before it collapsed in late 2022.

Read more: FTX Plans to Return 90% of Customer Funds, but There's a Catch

This is a developing story.


Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

