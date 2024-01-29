Hong Kong Gets Spot-Bitcoin ETF Application, Stablecoin Interest From China’s Harvest Global: Reports
Venture Smart Financial Holdings is also aiming for a spot-bitcoin ETF and is involved in the discussions about the stablecoin sandbox.
Harvest Global Investments, a major asset-management company in China, applied for a spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and is in discussions with regulators regarding the city's stablecoin sandbox, according to separate reports by Tencent News and Bloomberg.
Harvest Global did not respond to a request for comment. The SFC declined to comment.
In December 2023, less than two weeks after nearly a dozen applicants won approval for spot-bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., Hong Kong regulators said they were ready to consider applications for spot crypto ETFs.
Venture Smart Financial Holdings, a Hong Kong firm, has also said it will file a spot bitcoin ETF application, and hopes to start trading during the first quarter, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.
Venture Smart Financial, along with Harvest and RD Technologies, is also among the entities reported to be in discussions with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) about its planned stablecoin sandbox, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
"The sandbox arrangement is intended for fiat-reference stablecoin (FRS) issuers who have a genuine interest in and a reasonable plan on issuing FRS in Hong Kong," an HKMA spokesperson said in an email. "The HKMA is preparing for the launch of the sandbox and will announce relevant details in due course."
The HKMA, the central bank stakeholder in the stablecoin efforts of the region, didn't immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.
Hong Kong's regulators have published proposals for supervising stablecoin issuers through a licensing regime for which feedback is sought by the end of February.
UPDATE (Jan. 29, 10:16 UTC): Adds responses from HKMA, SFC.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.