The SEC Goes Back to Court

A hefty chunk of the U.S. crypto industry may well hinge on how the SEC's cases against Coinbase, Binance/Binance.US and Kraken play out. If federal judges agree that various digital assets are securities, and the SEC has the latitude to say which are, that'll impose new registration and reporting requirements on issuers and trading platforms. If, instead, judges find consensus in saying that the SEC has overreached or that Congress should create some tailored laws, that'll give a green light to a huge chunk of the industry.