Sam Bankman-Fried's Parents Ask Court to Dismiss FTX's Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Funds

In the Sept. 2023 lawsuit filing, FTX did not state the total amount Bankman and Fried may have misappropriated, but it did provide certain line items – Bankman received an annual salary of $200,000 for his role as a senior adviser to the FTX foundation, more than $18 million for the property in the Bahamas and $5.5 million in FTX Group donations to Stanford University, which the University has said will be returned.