SEC Says Other Systems Secure After X Account Hack

On Tuesday, the SEC's official X (formerly Twitter) account, @SECgov, tweeted that the agency had approved a number of spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications to begin trading, a message that was ultimately shown to be faked by someone who was able to gain access to the account through the phone number associated with it. On Friday, the SEC statement provided a timeline of events on Tuesday, saying the first "unauthorized post" came at 4:11 p.m. ET (21:11 UTC), and SEC Chair Gary Gensler published his clarification 15 minutes later.