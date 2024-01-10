Turkey Will Conclude Technical Studies for Crypto Legislation Soon: Finance Minister
Under draft proposals, crypto firms will be required to obtain licenses from the country’s capital markets regulator.
Turkey is in the “final stage” of completing technical studies for forming crypto regulation, according to the country’s Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, CoinDesk Turkey reported on Wednesday.
The nation has been speedily preparing crypto laws as part of broader efforts to leave the global watchdog, Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF), gray list for countries on notice for anti-money laundering measures needing improvement. Şimşek has previously said the government is in the final stages of drawing up legislative proposals for the sector.
“Our main goal with crypto asset regulation is to increase trust in this area and eliminate the risks that may arise," Şimşek told local news outlet Anadolu Agency.
The planned legislation includes a broad definition of crypto assets as “intangible assets that can be created and stored electronically using distributed ledger technology or a similar technology, distributed over digital networks, and capable of expressing value or rights,” according to Şimşek.
The country’s Capital Markets Board (CMB) will be in charge of licensing crypto exchanges and be subject to minimum operating conditions similar to financial institutions.
Şimşek has said the crypto legislative proposals will be ready this month, ahead of the FATF evaluation scheduled for February.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.