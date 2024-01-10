Crypto Custodian BitGo Wins In-Principle Approval as Major Payments Institution in Singapore
BitGo was also recently named by Hashdex as the custodian in its application to become an issuer of a spot exchange-traded fund.
Crypto custodian BitGo was granted in-principle approval to operate as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) in Singapore, it said in a Wednesday email.
The license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the nation’s central bank and regulator, will allow BitGo to operate while awaiting a full license, which will let it offer digital payment token services to clients in the city-state.
More than a dozen entities, including Coinbase, Crypto.com and Ripple, have secured full MPI licenses in the country as Singapore attempts to strike a balance between favorable and protective regulations while continuing to promote technology without speculation.
This approval "comes on the heels of obtaining our BaFin licence in Germany," CEO Mike Belshe said in the email. "We look forward to expanding our global footprint and providing our clients with regulated, secure and trusted solutions.”
BitGo was last month named by Hashdex as bitcoin custodian in its application to become an issuer of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S., approvals of which are widely expected from the Securities and Exchange Commission this week.
Read More: Ravi Menon: Singapore's Middle Way Regulator
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.