SEC Twitter 'Compromised,' Bitcoin ETFs Not Approved Chair Gensler Says After Account Said Products Greenlit
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet approved any spot bitcoin ETF applications.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not approved any spot bitcoin ETF applications as of Tuesday afternoon, despite a tweet from the regulator's X (formerly Twitter) account saying they had been, the agency's chair, Gary Gensler, said.
The SEC X account "was compromised," he said on his own X account, and the regulator has not yet "approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products."
An SEC spokesperson said in an email, "The SEC's @SECGov X/Twitter account has been compromised. The unauthorized tweet regarding bitcoin ETFs was not made by the SEC or its staff."
The regulator is widely expected to approve spot bitcoin ETF applications later on Wednesday. An SEC spokesperson told CoinDesk last week that if the SEC was declaring a registration statement as being effective, it would be posted to the agency's EDGAR database.
"Any Commission 19b-4 orders will be posted on our website and then published in the Federal Register," they said.
The compromised SECgov X account tweeted "Today the SEC grants approval for #Bitcoin ETFs for listing on all registered national securities exchanges" on Tuesday afternoon. "The approved Bitcoin ETFs will be subject to ongoing surveillance and compliance measures to ensure continued investor protection."
It included a graphic with a quote purportedly from Gensler. The account also posted a second tweet that just said "$BTC," but this post was almost immediately deleted.
Bitcoin (BTC) first jumped to nearly $48,000 immediately after the social media post, then plummeted nearly 6% to $45,100 when the news turned out to be false.
The volatile period wiped out over $50 million of leveraged derivatives trading positions within an hour, CoinGlass data shows.
Krisztian Sandor contributed reporting.
UPDATE (Jan. 9, 2024, 21:40 UTC): Adds additional detail.
UPDATE (Jan. 9, 21:50 UTC): Adds graphics, context on where an ETF approval may actually appear.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.