SEC Hustles to Answer Latest Bitcoin ETF Filings: Source

Monday's comments show SEC officials are still engaged in dialogues with the would-be ETF issuers, most of whom proposed creating spot bitcoin ETFs last summer. The agency faces a Jan. 10, 2024 deadline – i.e. this Wednesday – for one of the applications, by Ark and 21 Shares. A flurry of amended filings by issuers reflecting their conversations with SEC officials has raised hopes in recent weeks that the agency will approve spot bitcoin ETFs to trade in the U.S. These hopes were bolstered when exchanges including Nasdaq, NYSE Arca and Cboe BZX filed amended 19b-4 documents on Friday, which another individual told CoinDesk last week were intended to match the S-1 filings.