Japan's Cabinet Proposes Scrapping Corporate Tax on Unrealized Crypto Gains

The proposal, which needs to be debated in the Diet, Japan’s parliament, will end corporate taxation on the difference between the market and book values of crypto assets issued by other companies. It it became law, the Dec. 22 approval would end a discrepancy in the treatment of third-party issued assets and those issued by holders, who are not taxed on mark-to-market values. The tax has hindered Web3 businesses in the country, CoinDesk Japan said.