CFTC Pushes FTX-Inspired Rule to Protect Customers' Money

"It's an important proposal because I think there are a lot of outstanding questions about policy risk and the law," said Chairman Rostin Behnam, who voted for the proposal. "In the past two or three years, we've seen an advent of new market participants with new ideas about how markets function and what they view as the most efficient sort of execution models for for their business, whether it's in traditional finance or obviously we're seeing this in a lot of the crypto space."