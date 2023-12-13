Anonymous Crypto Interests Bombard Key Senator Sherrod Brown With Political Ads

"SEC Chair Gary Gensler is protecting the big banks, stifling American innovation and willing to ship critical American technology and jobs to China," according to the organization's website. "Senator Sherrod Brown needs to use his power as Chair of the Senate Banking Committee to stand up to Gensler and fight for Ohio jobs."



Brown, who's been in office for 16 years, faces a reelection battle that's expected to be tight . In the 2020 presidential election, Ohio strongly favored the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.