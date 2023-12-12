China to Verify Citizens' Identities With New Blockchain-Based Platform
The announcement follows a government rule change to require social media influencers to display their real names.
Blockchain technology will be used to verify the real-name identities of China's 1.4 billion people, according to an announcement from the Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN), China's national-level blockchain initiative – a move likely to spark concern among data-privacy advocates.
China's Ministry of Public Security spearheaded the initiative, called RealDID, with help from BSN.
The RealDID service launch will enable users to register and log in to websites anonymously using DID addresses and private keys, ensuring that business data and transactions remain disconnected from personal information.
China's top six social media platforms, including WeChat, Sina Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou, Bilibili, and Xiaohongshu, mandate content creators with over 500,000 or 1 million followers to publicly display their real names or those of their financial backers, state media reported in October.
State media said this was to enhance credibility and enable public supervision.
BSN said in a release that this is the world's first national-level real-name decentralized identity system.
BSN China is run by China's National Information Center in collaboration with Chinese big tech companies China Mobile and China UnionPay. Its international operations are managed independently by BSN Global, which is said to be a separate, firewalled entity.
CoinDesk recently reported that a bipartisan U.S. bill was in the works that would ban federal government officials from using China-made blockchains and transacting with companies like Tether's parent iFinex, aiming to prevent potential national security risks and protect private data from foreign adversaries' access.
Recently, the U.S. removed China's Institute of Forensic Science, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Security, from a trade sanctions list to advance counternarcotics cooperation, despite concerns over China's human rights practices, aiming to combat the trafficking of fentanyl and related chemicals into the U.S.
Following this, China warned its chemical manufacturers against producing fentanyl precursors.
In a recent circular, China's National Narcotics Control Commission said anyone involved in producing chemicals used to make the opioid were at risk of running into the "long-arm jurisdiction" of foreign law enforcement.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.