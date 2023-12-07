India Won't See Crypto or Web3 Bill for Another 18 Months, Senior Lawmaker Tells CoinDesk

"In India where we have capital controls when you can't freely trade the rupee for us to enable crypto assets is not really feasible," Sinha said. "Unlike other economies like Singapore, or Korea or the US that have freely tradable currencies, and can get into crypto with a lot less trepidation. As far as India is concerned, we have to be very, very careful, very, very cautious when we talk about crypto. But crypto friends is just one use case for what is a revolutionary set of technologies that underlie Web3."