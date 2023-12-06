Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Co-Founder Pleads Guilty to U.S. Money Transmitter Charge

Legkodymov, a majority owner in the exchange, "agreed to dissolve Bitzlato" and release claims over some $23 million in seized assets, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release said. Bitzlato was sanctioned by the U.S government in January, when the Treasury Department and DOJ alleged it laundered some $700 million worth of funds, and Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network designated the exchange as a "primary money-laundering concern," which functionally blocked it off from the global financial system.