28 Indian Crypto Service Providers Have Registered With Country’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit
In March, India's Finance Ministry mandated that crypto businesses will have to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
As many as 28 Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) or crypto service providers have registered themselves with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
The Indian Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament’s Lower House in a written reply to a question on Monday.
In March, India’s Finance Ministry mandated that crypto businesses will have to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the country's anti-money laundering unit, and comply with other processes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This meant crypto businesses became legally obligated to perform verification processes such as Know Your Customer (KYC).
The reply from India’s finance ministry also revealed that “the guidelines and reporting requirements are applicable to offshore crypto exchanges servicing the Indian Market” and that “appropriate action under PMLA" would be taken against non-compliant offshore platforms.
While major exchanges such as CoinDCX, WaxirX and CoinSwitch have all registered with the FIU, none of the 28 entities appear to be offshore companies.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.