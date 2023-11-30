Digital Asset Investment Platform Fasset Wins Operational Licence in Dubai
The licence will allow Fasset to serve institutional investors, qualified investors and retail investors.
Fasset, a digital asset investment platform, has won a license to operate in Dubai as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), allowing it to serve institutional, qualified, and retail investors, Dubai's public register shows.
Receiving a full license involves three stages: a provisional permit, a preparatory license, and an operating license. Fasset FZE has completed the third stage and will now also be in a position to provide broker-dealer services and provide tokenized bonds and stocks in close collaboration with Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).
In 2020, Fasset announced it would offer zero-fee trades to users in six countries in the Gulf Region and launched what it called the world’s first operating system built on the Ethereum blockchain dedicated to the ethical financing of sustainable infrastructure.
Since then, it has focused on prioritizing real-life use cases for a wide range of customers and creating compliant remittance corridors. It has secured licenses and authorizations to operate in the European Union and launched in Indonesia in August, where it partnered with Mastercard Indonesia.
"As one of the most progressive regulatory frameworks in the world, the VARA approval is a crucial link in our global licensing portfolio, connecting places like Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey," said Fasset CEO Mohammad Raafi Hossain.
Fasset's founding team previously worked at the United Arab Emirates Prime Minister’s Office, starting the initial conversations for crypto regulation.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fasset was headquartered in London but it has since become dual-headquartered in Indonesia and Dubai.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.