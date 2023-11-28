TRM Labs Partners With Aussie Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Combat Scams

The program will trial an apparent global first in which Aussie crypto users who activate two-factor authentication on their cryptocurrency accounts will be paid AUD 10 (USD 6.6) worth of Bitcoin. It has been launched to coincide with the Australian government's Scam Awareness Week (Nov. 27th to Dec. 1st). The trial will test the impact on investment fraud levels of rewarding crypto customers for protecting their accounts and educating themselves about how to avoid scams, the announcement said.