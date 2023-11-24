Binance Founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Isn't a Flight Risk, His Attorneys Say

The partially redacted document pushed back against a U.S. Department of Justice filing, arguing that Zhao should not be allowed to leave the U.S. ahead of his February sentencing after pleading guilty to one charge of violating the Bank Secrecy Act. Zhao has already demonstrated he won't be a flight risk by the very fact that he came to the U.S. to enter that plea, his attorneys argued. The Magistrate Judge overseeing his case, Judge Brian Tsuchida, already agreed that Zhao showing up to begin with is compelling, the filing said.