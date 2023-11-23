Singapore Central Bank Rules to Discourage Crypto Speculation, Ease Investment Qualifications

"MAS has been very consistent about its stance against speculative retail trading, so it is unsurprising that they are largely moving ahead with their proposals," said Angela Ang, a senior policy adviser for blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs and a former MAS regulator. "That said, they've landed on slightly less restrictive measures in areas such as the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in determining customers' net worth. This shows that MAS is listening, and is willing to consider industry feedback, even if they do not always agree."