Binance's Busy Day, Kraken's Second SEC Fight

It looks like there's no scheduled events in the crypto regulatory world? There was a bankruptcy hearing for Genesis on Monday but that was postponed (new date TBD). There was a press conference on Tuesday but I postponed this newsletter for the Binance stuff. Thursday is the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. It's followed by Black Friday, when the Americans thankful for everything they have immediately go get more stuff. If you need me, I'll be in Best Buy.