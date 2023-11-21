Binance to Settle Charges With U.S. DOJ, Source Says; WSJ Reports CEO to Step Down
The DOJ will hold a press release later today to announce the settlement.
Crypto exchange Binance will settle a long-running investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice in a deal to be announced later Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation told CoinDesk.
Founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao will step down from his role as CEO of the world's largest crypto trading platform and plead guilty to violating criminal U.S. anti-money laundering requirements, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Binance will pay a $4.3 billion fine, the newspaper said.
The DOJ announced it would hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce "significant cryptocurrency enforcement actions," with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam. The person familiar with the matter said this would be tied to the DOJ's long-running investigation into Binance.
A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment.
The DOJ has investigated Binance over allegations it allowed people from sanctioned countries to operate on its exchange, alongside other issues. It was sued by the CFTC5 earlier this year.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) and Binance's native token BNB rose after the report of the settlement.
UPDATE (Nov. 21, 2023, 16:45 UTC): Adds additional detail, including confirmation about what Tuesday's press conference will discuss.
UPDATE (Nov. 21, 2023, 17:24 UTC): Adds Wall Street Journal report on Zhao planning to step down and Binance paying a $4.3 billion fine.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.