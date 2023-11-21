Binance to Make 'Complete Exit' From U.S., Pay Billions to FinCEN, OFAC on Top of DOJ Settlement

The exchange will pay $3.4 billion to FinCEN and $968 million to OFAC as part of these settlements, which saw both agencies accuse Binance of violating the Bank Secrecy Act and sanctions programs. Binance had already said it will pay $4.3 billion in fines and forfeitures to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle charges it violated sanctions law and failed to maintain a proper know-your-customer program.