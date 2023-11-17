Global Standards Setter for Securities Regulation Publishes Crypto Markets Policy Recommendations
IOSCO's recommendations are meant to help establish a global regulatory response to the risks posed by crypto asset service providers.
The International Organization of Securities Commission published its long-awaited recommendations for regulating crypto on Friday.
IOSCO, the global standards setter for securities markets regulation, began consulting on rules for the crypto sector in May covering issues such as market abuse, conflict of interest, client asset protection, disclosures and risks associated with crypto.
The recommendations are meant to help establish a global regulatory response to the risks posed by crypto asset service providers, a press release accompanying the news said.
