BlackRock Files Application for Spot Ether ETF
The S-1 form follows the registration of a corporate entity called "iShares Ethereum Trust" in Delaware.
BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, has filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to issue a spot ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund.
The price of ether jumped nearly 2% to $2,080 on the news.
BlackRock’s plans for the ETF were confirmed with the registration of an entity called “iShares Ethereum Trust” in Delaware last week. The asset manager’s ETF division is called iShares.
Crypto prices have been responding swiftly to ETF-related updates, particularly after court rulings against the SEC’s rejection of spot crypto ETF applications in the last few months improved market hopes for approval. A spoof ETF application referencing (XRP) sent the token rallying 10% before the news was shut down by BlackRock.
BlackRock is already seeking to list a bitcoin ETF that could open up average investors’ access to the crypto dramatically. The asset manager’s CEO, Larry Fink, has also done a complete u-turn on crypto, recently expressing support for the sector.
UPDATE (Nov. 16, 11:50 UTC): Adds detail throughout.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.