Kazakhstan Central Bank Marks Digital Tenge Pilot With First Retail Payment
The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to implement a digital tenge by the end of 2025.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan on Wednesday kicked off a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot, with one official marking the occasion by making the first retail payment using the digital tenge.
The central bank conducted the first issue of the digital tenge on a platform launched in "pilot mode," but with real users in the form of second-tier banks and their clients, according to an official announcement.
The CBDC platform is powered by technology that underlies crypto, testing automated and blockchain-based smart contracts for settlements. Participating banks have issued digital vouchers and cards to facilitate transfers.
Wednesday also marked the publication of findings from a project exploring the issuance of a digital tenge in Kazakhstan, and a central bank official reportedly demonstrated the first payment with the CBDC.
Global financial institutions have repeatedly called on countries to set up legislation and conduct research into the issuance of national digital currencies. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Wednesday that CBDCs can replace cash and offer financial resilience to economies. But major economies have so far shied away from making a decision on issuance.
Kazakhstan has been prepping for a CBDC since at least 2021.
"It is planned to complete the full implementation of the digital tenge by the end of 2025 by expanding its services, usage scenarios and the environment of platform participants," the announcement said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.