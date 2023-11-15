Crypto Custodian Hex Trust Obtains Full Dubai Operating License
This final approval allows the firm to offer digital asset custodial services to institutional clients and sophisticated investors in Dubai.
Institutional-grade crypto custodian Hex Trust has obtained a full operating license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the company announced Wednesday.
The operating license is the final approval under VARA's regulatory regime for crypto service providers, which came into effect earlier this year. Hex Trust was approved for a minimum viable product (MVP) operational license by the regulator in February, and completing the final step in the licensing process allows the firm to continue offering crypto custodial services to institutional clients and sophisticated investors in Dubai.
“Hex Trust is fully committed to expanding into the Middle East and sees enormous potential for digital asset growth given the progressive regulations, welcoming governments, and thriving crypto ecosystem in the region," Filippo Buzzi, Hex Trust’s MENA regional director, said in a press statement.
The firm was also approved for registration with France's financial markets regulator to offer digital asset custody, buying, selling and trading in August, signaling expansion in Europe as well.
