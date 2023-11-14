Australia Updates its Capital Gains Tax Guidance to Include Wrapped Tokens and DeFi
Last year, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) warned cryptocurrency investors that capital gains and losses must be reported every time a digital asset is sold.
Australia's tax authority has clarified its view that its capital gains tax on crypto products also extends to wrapped tokens or token interaction with decentralized (DeFi) lending protocols, according to an updated guidance.
Last year, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) warned cryptocurrency investors that capital gains and losses must be reported every time a digital asset, including non-fungible tokens (NFT), is sold. The latest update includes wrapped tokens or many “DeFi "lending” and "borrowing arrangements” or, in general, any time you transfer a crypto asset to an address that you don’t control.
“When you wrap or unwrap a crypto asset, you exchange one crypto asset for another and a CGT (Capital Gains Tax) event happens, the update said. “The capital proceeds for the CGT event equal the market value of the wrapped token at the time of the exchange."
This includes liquidity pools and providers with a CGT event happening when you deposit or withdraw crypto assets from the liquidity pool, according to the guidance. A CGT event will also occur if a DeFi platform pays you rewards in the form of crypto assets.
The move could have a chilling impact on Australians using DeFi even though it is a non-binding tax office guidance representing that tax office's interpretation of the law, meaning it is not the same as a court decision or legislation. It has also garnered criticism from the nation's crypto industry with one lawyer saying this could also apply to transferring tokens to centralized exchanges.
“Being able to wrap tokens is a valuable and necessary cross-chain interoperability tool,” said Michael Bacina, Digital Assets lawyer at Piper Alderman Lawyers. “To have a purely technological function triggering a tax event and tax payable is not something users would expect when using crypto-assets.”
The tax is based on an individual’s marginal rate but the person is eligible for a 50% discount if they hold an asset for 12 months.
Australia’s Board of Taxation is scheduled to give its review on the tax treatment of digital assets, which will include comments on capital gains tax, to the government by Feb. 29, 2024.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.