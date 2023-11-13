IRS 'Raided' by Crypto Investors as Industry Puts Up Fight Against U.S. Tax Proposal

Another frequent industry concern was for investor privacy when it comes to government reporting of transactions, which crypto brokerage Coinbase (COIN) argued "would impose an unprecedented, unchecked and unlimited tracking on the daily lives of Americans," according to a comment letter from Lawrence Zlatkin, the company's vice president for tax. He contended that the regulations as written would allow "government surveillance of the choices Americans make about their most private health care decisions, or even when they purchase a cup of coffee."