Crypto Tax Proposal Open for Revision, IRS Officials' Questions Suggest

If the IRS finishes this rule before the Securities and Exchange Commission completes a couple of its own crypto-targeted efforts, it would mark the first significant crypto regulation in the U.S. Most of the 13 people invited to speak at Monday's hearing were critical of the proposal (as were the vast majority of more than 124,000 submitted comments), with some of them suggesting it could have dire consequences that snuff out crypto innovation in the U.S. One of them was just confused as to how a regular person navigates what's going on.