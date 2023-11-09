India's Central Bureau of Investigation Appoints Liminal to Manage Seized Digital Assets
Liminal has already supported the CBI in an operation by assembling a specialized team to safely store seized assets.
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the premier investigating police agency in the nation, has appointed digital asset custodian Liminal to manage seized digital assets, according to the company.
Liminal has already supported a CBI operation by assembling a specialized team that created multi-sig and multi-party computation wallets to store seized assets safely. The details of the operation were not made available. India has seen at least two major cryptocurrency scams in the recent past – A $300m scam in which 18 have been arrested and a $120m scam in which at least two were arrested.
The CBI did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment but according to the announcement, its officers expressed their appreciation for Liminal's collaboration and support during this operation. The CBI doesn't typically provide details of ongoing investigations.
Liminal raised $4.7 million in its seed funding round in mid-2022 from the likes of venture capital firm Elevation Capital and marquee angel investors such as Andreas Antonopoulos, Balaji Srinivasan and Sandeep Nailwal. Liminal was founded by Mahin Gupta who was also co-founder of one of India's early cryptocurrency exchanges, ZebPay. It is based in Singapore.
"We consider our partnership with the CBI as a testament to our unwavering dedication to building a safe and regulated digital asset ecosystem in India," said Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Operations at Liminal. "As experts in the field, we feel it's our responsibility to assist law enforcement agencies with rigorous security protocols."
