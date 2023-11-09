EU Parliament Approves Data Act With Smart-Contract Kill Switch Provision
The final version of the bill's text, reviewed by CoinDesk in July, revealed that it contained a smart-contract kill switch clause.
Members of the European Parliament voted Thursday to approve a Data Act containing a controversial clause that could make most smart contracts unlawful.
The act, which establishes rules on the sharing of data, received 481 votes in favor and 31 votes against, according to a press release. The legislation now needs formal approval from the European Council, a body comprising the 27 member nations' heads of state.
The final version of the bill, reviewed by CoinDesk in July, contained a provision requiring automated data-sharing agreements to be capable of being safely terminated. The July 7 text referred broadly to “smart contracts” rather than to privately owned and permissioned data records. Smart contracts are tools that automatically execute transactions when certain conditions are met. Organizations linked to blockchains like Stellar, Polygon, NEAR and Cardano expressed their concerns in an open letter at the time.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.