U.S. House's Spending Bill Aims to Hamstring SEC's Gensler Amid His Crypto Crackdown

"My amendment prohibits the SEC from using funds for enforcement activities related to digital asset transactions until Congress passes legislation that gives the SEC jurisdiction over this asset class," said Emmer, who was briefly considered by his colleagues recently for the House speaker role, in his floor statement on the amendment. "This will keep Chair Gensler – who has proven himself to be ineffective and incompetent – in check while Congress continues working to give this industry a chance to grow and develop right here in the United States."