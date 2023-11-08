Swiss Crypto Bank SEBA Wins Hong Kong License
The bank's Hong Kong unit can now deal in and distribute securities, including products related to virtual assets related.
Swiss crypto bank SEBA's Hong Kong subsidiary has been approved for a license by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), according to a Wednesday announcement.
"This license permits SEBA Hong Kong to conduct regulated activities in Hong Kong to deal in and distribute all securities, including virtual assets-related products," the Zug-based bank said.
The crypto products and services allowed under the license include over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and structured products with underlying virtual assets, advice on virtual assets and "asset management for discretionary accounts in both traditional securities and virtual assets," according to SEBA.
The license follows approval in-principle granted in August. Hong Kong recently updated its crypto licensing frameworks to allow for retail trading, and the SFC also signaled it will allow some tokenized securities-related activities. HashKey Exchange and OSL Digital Securities won the first crypto exchange licenses under that regime.
SEBA, founded in 2018, received its first foreign license from Abu Dhabi in February, 2022.
"Institutional and professional investors, including corporate treasuries, funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, can begin availing of SEBA Hong Kong’s licensed services from today," SEBA said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.